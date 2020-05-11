FIRST PRINCIPALS CALCULATIONS ON ORDER AND DISORDER IN LA2CE2O7 AND ND2CE2O7

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00921K, Paper
Liv-Elisif Kalland, Chris E. Mohn
In this paper we explore the connection between the local structure and collective dynamics of the defective fluorites La2Ce2O7 and Nd2Ce2O7. The local and average structure is explored by investigating…
