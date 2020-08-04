martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
FIRST NATIONAL REVIEW SHOWS&NBSP;SARS-COV-2 TEST RESULTS ARE ACURATE

(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), mar 04 agosto 2020

“We need more testing,” is a phrase that we’ve heard throughout the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic, there was only one approved testing method for detecting the virus in the United States and only a few laboratories had the equipment, materials and means to correctly perform the test. Yet, with the massive and urgent demand for results, other laboratories quickly had to develop new ways to test using different equipment and materials.

This haste, combined with the variety of new methods created, left the question, how accurate are the results?

According to one of the world’s first SARS-CoV-2 proficiency testing programs — an objective method for measuring a laboratory’s testing performance and result validity— these newly developed laboratory testing methods are highly accurate for detecting the novel coronavirus, providing confidence in results and assurance for the clinical and public health decisions based on these test results.

A paper on the program was recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology.

For the full story, visit the College of Natural Science.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/first-national-review-shows-sars-cov-2-test-results-are-acurate/

