20 Gennaio 2020
FIRST MEGA MIXER OF 2020 WAS A SUCCESS!

(AGENPARL) – Murrieta & Wildomar (California), lun 20 gennaio 2020

For Immediate Release: January 17, 2020
Murrieta, CA – The Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce along with fellow Southwest Riverside and Neighboring Chambers held the first MEGA Mixer of 2020 on January 16th. The All Chamber MEGA Mixer is a Networking Extravaganza powered by Local Chambers. Over the past 10 years, these Local Chambers in our region have been working together to connect our business communities and have received support from local municipalities as well.

Over 110 Business Booths & over 1,500 networkers came through the event, sampling a wide variety of samples from food and beverage sponsors, reigniting friendships & partnerships and creating excellent business connections that ultimately help grow their businesses.

The MEGA Mixer is held every January and June to provide a widespread effort to connect our business communities. The next MEGA Mixer can be anticipated on June 25th, 2020.

Thank you to the sponsors of the event:
City of Murrieta – City Government
Murrieta Spectrum
Southwest Healthcare SystemRancho Springs Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center
Ranch RV & Self-Storage French Valley
Altura Credit Union Altura Credit Union
Homes and Loans Done Right
Rady Childrens Hospital and Health Center Childrens Pediatric Specialists
Fully Promoted of Temecula Valley, CA
Cryoquip Inc.
Premier Party Rentals

###

Fonte/Source: http://business.murrietachamber.org/news/details/news-release-1-19-2020

