First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and Billie Jean King to Join U.S. Department of State’s Celebration of 50th Anniversary of Title IX, 10th Anniversary of Global Sports Mentoring Program

06/16/2022 01:48 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) announced today that First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and sports icon and equality champion Billie Jean King will join a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark legislation that afforded women and girls equal opportunity in education and sports across the United States, and the 10th anniversary of the U.S. Department of State-espnW Global Sports Mentoring Program (GSMP) on Wednesday, June 22, at 12:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The First Lady, Billie Jean King, and Maya Mosely, an All-American High School track athlete who will be a student-athlete at the University of Maryland this fall, will deliver remarks.

The celebration of these historic milestones will be hosted by Lee Satterfield, Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs, and Laura C. Gentile, Executive Vice President of Marketing, ESPN & Commercial Marketing at Disney Media Networks, and it will be emceed by Sarah Spain of ESPN. The event will feature GSMP alumnae and their American mentors from the last decade, as well as ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro, business executives, trailblazing athletes, and women sports leaders.

The GSMP is a public-private partnership with espnW to empower women and girls through sports and showcases the lessons of Title IX as a global example to be adapted by communities and countries worldwide. The University of Tennessee’s Center for Sport, Peace & Society is the implementing partner.

