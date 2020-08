(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 21 agosto 2020 (International Osteoporosis Foundation) Today, at the 2020 World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases, five investigators were awarded the first International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) Skeletal Rare Diseases Academy Awards in recognition of the quality of their research related to rare disorders of the skeleton.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/iof-fis082120.php