(AGENPARL) – PALMERSTON NORTH (NEW ZEALAND) mer 09 giugno 2021 The first three graduates from Massey’s new Master of Sustainable Development Goals say they feel empowered to tackle the climate crisis and other sustainability issues.

Fonte/Source: http://www.massey.ac.nz/massey/about-massey/news/article.cfm?mnarticle_uuid=D19A0948-77CB-4843-886D-3F0C5F52F2AA