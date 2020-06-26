sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
FIRST® GLOBAL INNOVATION AWARD PRESENTED BY DISNEY CULMINATES THIS WEEK IN VIRTUAL COMPETITION

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), ven 26 giugno 2020

The Walt Disney Company has been a proud supporter of FIRST, the world’s leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education, for over 25 years. Disney has a long history of innovating with technology to bring beloved characters and stories to life in more imaginative and immersive ways and we are committed to leveraging our expertise to provide inspiration and opportunity to the next generation of innovators. 

This week, FIRST’s annual Global Innovation Award will feature 20 semi-finalist teams (out of 40,000 possible teams representing 100 countries), who have worked together all year during the FIRST RISE, powered by Star Wars: Force for Change season in hands-on, team-based robotics challenges, embodying the spirit of Disney innovation and developing the skills they need to create the futures they imagine. Students will explore what it means to be an innovator, and find solutions for today’s societal problems to impact the world for generations to come. 

FIRST LEGO League Challenge (students ages 9-16) teams have been tasked with developing an Innovation Project — identifying unique solutions in their community and reimagining how to make their city or town a better place for everyone. Drawing inspiration from the community of Black Spire Outpost found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Walt Disney Imagineering will be presenting unique educational opportunities during the event featuring behind the scenes looks at the development of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance given by Walt Disney Imagineers. 

Star Wars Force for Change logo

Disney’s work with FIRST is rooted in one simple commonality: a shared mission to inspire big dreams. FIRST is at the forefront of inspiring kids to dream big and reach their potential through science and technology. See where these students’ paths to change the future begin during the Global Innovation Award broadcast on Saturday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on FIRSTtv

To learn more about how Disney is supporting the next generation of innovators and storytellers click HERE

To learn more about FIRST and how to get involved, click HERE!


