lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
Breaking News

FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION IS A CRIME. NOTHING JUSTIFIES IT. NO ONE SHOULD…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

EU PROVIDES EUR 20 MILLION TO PACIFIC TO SUPPORT HEALTH SECTOR RESPONSES…

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SECRETARY GEORGE SHULTZ

MY VISIT TO MOSCOW AND THE FUTURE OF EU-RUSSIA RELATIONS

GOVERNO: DE MARIA (PD), ESECUTIVO E RISPOSTE ALL’EMERGENZA SANITARIA. POI DISCUSSIONE NEL…

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE…

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE FORMATION OF…

Agenparl

FIRST FIFTH GENERATION F-35 WELCOMED TO BAE SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE lun 08 febbraio 2021

The aircraft was welcomed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds, Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price, Chief of Air Force Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld and BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Officer Gabby Costigan.
BAE Systems’ Williamtown facility is the Southern Pacific Regional F-35 Heavy Airframe Depot and will support F-35 aircraft in the region for the next three decades. An initial team of 32 highly skilled F-35 technicians has been recruited to provide airframe maintenance and sustainment for the Depot.
The group has received a mix of training both in the US and alongside Royal Australia Air Force maintenance technicians at RAAF Base Williamtown ahead of sustainment work moving to the company’s adjacent facilities.
Maintaining and sustaining the F-35 will create around 360 new direct jobs for BAE Systems Australia over the next 10 years, develop a specialist supply chain of around 76 SMEs and contribute some $70 million to GDP by 2025.
As part of the ramp up to support F-35 sustainment, the company recently recruited 25 former Jetstar technicians, who lost their jobs due to the impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation industry.
This arrival of the first F-35 reflects the exceptional partnership and collaboration between the Australian Government, industry partners, and the F-35 Joint Program Office team.  The first of 72 F-35A aircraft arrived in Australia in 2018.
BAE Systems has provided fast jet maintenance and upgrades to RAAF aircraft from its Williamtown facility for almost three decades. The new role builds on the company’s heritage of fixed wing and rotary aircraft sustainment across Australia.
BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Officer Gabby Costigan said:
“It is a privilege to contribute to this exciting global program.
“We look forward to delivering a critical maintenance capability, and continuing to partner with the RAAF, the Department of Defence, Lockheed Martin and Defence industry to support the global F-35 program.
“Importantly, this new work will deliver a real boost to this region through new jobs and opportunities for local businesses.”
BAE Systems has been awarded assignments by the F-35 Joint Program Office for the Regional Airframe Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul and Upgrade (MRO&U), various Regional Component MRO&U and the Regional Warehouse. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.baesystems.com/en-aus/first-fifth-generation-f-35-welcomed

Post collegati

FIRST FIFTH GENERATION F-35 WELCOMED TO BAE SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: BRITISH MANUFACTURER SURESCREEN DIAGNOSTICS TO SUPPLY 20 MILLION RAPID LATERAL FLOW

Redazione

BRAIN COMPUTATIONS

Redazione

EU PROVIDES EUR 20 MILLION TO PACIFIC TO SUPPORT HEALTH SECTOR RESPONSES TO COVID-19

Redazione

VENTES AUX PROFESSIONNELS, EXPORTATIONS, SALONS… CE QUE LE COVID-19 A CHANGé POUR LES VIGNERONS PRèS D'ISSOIRE

Redazione

NEWS STORY: RESPONSE TO POINTS RAISED IN ROAD HAULAGE ASSOCIATION LETTER TO THE CHANCELLOR OF THE DUCHY OF LANCASTER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More