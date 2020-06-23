(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 23 giugno 2020

On 9 and 10 November 2020, the Mission Opérationnelle Transfrontalière (MOT) is hosting the first edition of the BORDERS FORUM and the 10th Annual meeting of the EGTC Platform in cooperation with the European Committee of the Regions and the European Commission in Paris. The event will gather high representatives from the local, regional, national and European level including Commissioner Elisa Ferreira, CoR President Apostolos Tzitzikostas and ministers from France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Luxembourg and Poland. The event is organised under the high patronage of the President of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/First-BORDERS-FORUM-and-the-10th-EGTC-Platform-meeting.aspx