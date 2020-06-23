martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
Breaking News

EU DEFENSE WASHINGTON FORUM

PAGLIA: SERVONO RIFORME DEL SISTEMA DELLA SALUTE

EUROPA, DI MAIO: LAVORARE CON TRASPARENZA TUTTI INSIEME, ALTRIMENTI OGNI SINGOLO STATO…

ROMA, SALVINI: TERZO INCENDIO AL CAMPO ROM DI CASTEL ROMANO IN 24…

AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONE FEMMINICIDIO

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JUNE 21, 2020

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 23 JUNE…

BOOK REVIEW: THE ECONOMICS OF BELONGING BY MARTIN SANDBU â€“ IMF F&D

COMUNICATO: DECRETO RILANCIO, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO GUALTIERI – MERCOLEDì ALLE 19 DIRETTA WEBTV

GOVERNMENT UPDATES POLICIES ON BORDER ISSUES, REMOTE WORKING AND RECOMMENDATIONS FOR PERSONS…

Agenparl

FIRST “BORDERS FORUM” AND THE 10TH EGTC PLATFORM MEETING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 23 giugno 2020

On 9 and 10 November 2020, the Mission Opérationnelle Transfrontalière (MOT) is hosting the first edition of the BORDERS FORUM and the 10th Annual meeting of the EGTC Platform in cooperation with the European Committee of the Regions and the European Commission in Paris. The event will gather high representatives from the local, regional, national and European level including Commissioner Elisa Ferreira, CoR President Apostolos Tzitzikostas and ministers from France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Luxembourg and Poland. The event is organised under the high patronage of the President of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/First-BORDERS-FORUM-and-the-10th-EGTC-Platform-meeting.aspx

Post collegati

EUROPEAN INNOVATION SCOREBOARD 2020

Redazione

REMARKS BY FRANS TIMMERMANS AT THE MEETING OF ENVIRONMENT MINISTERS

Redazione

REVISED MOU – EDPS – FRA

Redazione

JOINT STATEMENT AND MAIN MESSAGES FOLLOWING THE TRIPARTITE SOCIAL SUMMIT

Redazione

FIRST “BORDERS FORUM” AND THE 10TH EGTC PLATFORM MEETING

Redazione

EUROPEAN INNOVATION SCOREBOARD 2020: EU'S INNOVATION IS INCREASING*

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More