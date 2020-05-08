venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
FIRING OF PYROTECHNICS AT SALT ASH AIR WEAPONS RANGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), ven 08 maggio 2020 No. 4SQN will be conducting survival training, which may include the firing of flares that can reach heights of up to 500 metres.  
 
All pyrotechnic activities are conducted within strict guidelines. Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military activities.
 
Defence appreciates the ongoing support of Salt Ash residents and the surrounding communities during these training activities.

Fonte/Source: https://www.airforce.gov.au/news-and-events/events/general/firing-pyrotechnics-salt-ash-air-weapons-range

