Fireside chat – Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor

30 November 2021

Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is participating in a fireside chat today at the ACI Australian Conference.

[Listen to the conversation](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a585e4d86a7016Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

You can find [all speeches by RBA executives](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a585e4dd4b5806Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) on our website.

