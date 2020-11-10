martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
FIRE PIT TABLES SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT BIG LOTS RECALLED DUE TO FIRE HAZARD; MANUFACTURED BY SUNJOY

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 10 novembre 2020

Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details.

It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/fire-pit-tables-sold-exclusively-at-big-lots-recalled-due-to-fire-hazard-manufactured

FIRE PIT TABLES SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT BIG LOTS RECALLED DUE TO FIRE HAZARD; MANUFACTURED BY SUNJOY

