(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 30 maggio 2021

At approximately noon today the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call for smoke coming from a house in the 100 block of Saddlemont Close in the northeast community of Saddleridge. On arrival, crews found a two story single family residential occupancy with smoke showing. A second alarm was struck enroute based on information provided to responding crews. Crews gained access, located the seat of the fire, and quickly brought it under control. A search of the occupancy found one fish and one dog which were rescued. The dog received oxygen therapy before being reunited with its owner. The fire did extensive damage to the kitchen area of the home, and there is smoke damage throughout. Five residents are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with alternate accommodations and related needs. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approximately 3:00 pm this afternoon, fire crews were called to Sundown Close in the southeast community of Sundance for reports of a house on fire. On arrival, the crews found a two story attached single family home with smoke showing. Firefighters moved quickly to attack the fire from the outside, before moving into the structure and extinguishing the fire. Two occupants were home at the time and were able to exit the property safely. The fire and smoke damage extended throughout the home and will cause both residents to be displaced. There were no injuries at the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire crews and investigators will be on scene for the next several hours.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens that working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors can save lives, make sure yours are tested regularly.

-30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/fire-department-crews-respond-to-multiple-residential-fires/