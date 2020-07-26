FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO MULTIPLE FIRES SATURDAY NIGHT

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 26 luglio 2020

At approximately 1000 this evening, the Calgary Fire Department responded a 911 call for a house on fire in the southeast community of Forest Lawn. The call to 911 was made by a passerby who saw smoke issuing from a detached single family dwelling on the 3900 block of 12 Ave. On arrival, fire crews encountered large volumes of smoke with flame showing from the roof and attic area.

Crews quickly attacked the fire, first from the outside, and then moved to the interior with hose lines quickly bringing the fire under control. Ladders were deployed to gain access to the roof area and ventilate smoke from the structure. The interior of the house was searched and no occupants were found. There were no injuries and the house was unoccupied and boarded up. The fire was confined to the structure of origin.

AHS was on scene standing by, and Calgary Police assisted with traffic and perimeter control. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and crews will remain at the scene throughout the night.

In the northwest community of Panorama Hills at approximately 1035 PM, crews responded to a 911 call for a fire in a multi-family residential structure in the 500 block of Panamount Boulevard. On arrival, crews were met by the occupants outside and smoke was showing from the structure. After gaining entry, fire crews located the fire in the kitchen area, and quickly brought it under control. There were no injuries, and damage from the fire was limited to the unit of origin with minor smoke damage to the adjacent unit.

All occupants were safe and accounted for, and fire crews were assisted by Calgary Police and AHS, as well as ATCO and Enmax for utilities. Crews will remain on scene into the night, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Calgary Fire Department reminds you that working smoke alarms save lives.

