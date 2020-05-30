FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO BUILDING FIRE IN CANYON MEADOWS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 30 maggio 2020

At approximately 1200 today, the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a building fire in the 11800 block of Elbow Drive in the city’s Southwest. Passersby witnessed smoke issuing from a two story building on Elbow Drive and called 911.

On arrival, fire crews found signs of smoke and fire coming from a daycare building. Crews gained entry to the occupancy and quickly brought the fire under control with hose lines. All occupants of the building self-evacuated and were accounted for.

Calgary Police Service and Alberta Health Services were on scene standing by and supporting operations. There were no injuries reported and crews will remain on scene extinguishing hot spots and supporting the investigation. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to emphasize the importance of working smoke alarms.

