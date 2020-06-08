FIRE CREWS RESPOND TO BUILDING FIRE IN AIRWAYS INDUSTRIAL

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 08 giugno 2020

At approximately 0420 this morning the Calgary Fire Department responded to alarms in the Airways industrial area. On arrival at a single story commercial occupancy with multiple businesses, crews found shattered glass and debris on the front of one business and audible alarms from within the bay. On further investigation, crews found water flowing from sprinklers and light smoke in the rear of the building. Crews discovered a small fire confined to the rear of the occupancy.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and remove smoke with high volume fans. The fire was confined to the unit of origin, and damage to adjacent units was minor and limited to smoke and water. On scene hazardous materials units were able to confine the runoff to the area.

Calgary Police Service and Alberta Health Services assisted on scene while ATCO and Enmax were also assisting with utilities. There were no injuries on scene, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Calgary Police Arson and Fire investigators. Crews will likely remain on scene throughout the day.

-30-