FIRE CREWS FIGHT FIRE IN SOUTHEAST APARTMENT

CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 05 luglio 2020

At approximately 0615 this morning, the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call for alarms in an apartment building on the 1700 block of 42 Avenue in the Southeast community of Forest Lawn. On arrival, crews found smoke and residents evacuating. Crews found a fire inside an apartment that was quickly extinguished. All occupants of the building were able to safely evacuate, and fire crews worked to remove smoke from the interior. Fire damage was confined to the suite of origin, and there was minor smoke and water damage to adjacent suites. One cat was found deceased in the apartment of origin.

Calgary Police Service were on scene as well as AHS to support the incident. ATCO and Enmax were also on scene assisting with utilities. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and crews will remain on scene for the next several hours.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind citizens that working smoke alarms can save lives.

-30-