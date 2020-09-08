martedì, Settembre 8, 2020
Breaking News

RENDICONTO 2019 E ASSESTAMENTO 2020: AVVIATO ESAME CONGIUNTO IN 5A COMMISSIONE

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI WITH…

HUNGARIAN DPA FINES FORBES

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2648 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2648 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRASMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2648 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2648 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2648 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2648 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2648 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

Agenparl

FIRE CREWS BATTLE LARGE HOUSE FIRE IN EVANSTON

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 08 settembre 2020

At approximately 9:25 am Calgary 9-1-1 began receiving multiple calls of a residential home on fire in the 400 block of Evanston Dr. NW.  Fire crews reported large amounts of black smoke while enroute to the address.  On arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and flames on the exterior of the source home with fire quickly spreading to a neighbouring homes.  Firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack to quickly bring the fire under control. 

One individual and a dog self safely evacuated from the source home and another individual self evacuated from one of the neighbouring homes prior to the arrival of fire crews.  Alberta Health Services are on scene to assist, but no injuries have been reported at this time.  Calgary Police Services are on scene assisting with traffic in the area.

Fire investigators are on scene attempting to determine the origin and cause of the fire.  If anyone has photos or video of the fire prior to the arrival of the Calgary Fire Department, please forward them to

Calgary Fire crews will remain on scene over the next 24 hours to deal with hidden fires and hot spots.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind all citizens to have an fire escape plan for their homes as well as working smoke detectors on all levels in their homes.

                                                                                                        – 30 –

     

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/fire-crews-battle-large-house-fire-in-evanston/

Post collegati

FIRE CREWS BATTLE LARGE HOUSE FIRE IN EVANSTON

Redazione

NEW AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING COMING TO VALEMOUNT

Redazione

POLICE CHARGE SECOND SUSPECT IN SANDSTONE SHOOTING

Redazione

SPEECH: CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF HOUSING 2020: HOUSING MINISTER’S SPEECH

Redazione

PSA: THE SAFER BACKYARD HANGOUT

Redazione

MORE SUPPORTIVE HOMES PROPOSED FOR VICTORIA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More