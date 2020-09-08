FIRE CREWS BATTLE LARGE HOUSE FIRE IN EVANSTON

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 08 settembre 2020

At approximately 9:25 am Calgary 9-1-1 began receiving multiple calls of a residential home on fire in the 400 block of Evanston Dr. NW. Fire crews reported large amounts of black smoke while enroute to the address. On arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and flames on the exterior of the source home with fire quickly spreading to a neighbouring homes. Firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack to quickly bring the fire under control.

One individual and a dog self safely evacuated from the source home and another individual self evacuated from one of the neighbouring homes prior to the arrival of fire crews. Alberta Health Services are on scene to assist, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Calgary Police Services are on scene assisting with traffic in the area.

Fire investigators are on scene attempting to determine the origin and cause of the fire. If anyone has photos or video of the fire prior to the arrival of the Calgary Fire Department, please forward them to

Calgary Fire crews will remain on scene over the next 24 hours to deal with hidden fires and hot spots.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind all citizens to have an fire escape plan for their homes as well as working smoke detectors on all levels in their homes.

– 30 –