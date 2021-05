(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 25 maggio 2021 According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, Finland’s population was 5,538,424 at the end of April. Our country’s population increased by 4,631 persons during January-April. The reason for the increase was migration gain from abroad, since immigration exceeded emigration by 6,746. The number of births was 2,252 lower than that of deaths.

