mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
Agenparl

FINLAND’S PRELIMINARY POPULATION FIGURE 5,528,008 AT THE END OF MAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mer 24 giugno 2020

Published: 24 June 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary
data, Finland’s population was 5,528,008 at the end of May. Our
country’s population increased by 2,716 persons during January-May.
The reason for the increase was migration gain from abroad, since
immigration exceeded emigration by 7,229. The number of births was
4,333 lower than that of deaths.

Population increase by month 2017–2020*

Population increase by month 2017–2020*

During January-May, 19,027 children were born, which is 609
higher than in the corresponding period in 2019. The number of
deaths was 23,360, which is 232 higher than one year earlier.

According to the preliminary statistics for May, 11,273 persons
immigrated to Finland from abroad in January-May and 4,044 persons
emigrated from Finland. The number of immigrants was 875 lower and
the number of emigrants 2,419 lower than in the corresponding
period of the previous year. In all, 3,270 of the immigrants and
2,638 of the emigrants were Finnish citizens.

According to the preliminary data, the number of inter-municipal
migrations totalled 103,360 during January-May. Compared with the
corresponding period in 2019, the increase was 4,606 migrations
according to the municipal division of 2020.

Source: Population Statistics, Statistics
Finland

Inquiries: Joonas Toivola 029 551 3355, Laura
Lipasti 029 551 3041, Joni Rantakari 029 551 3249, <a

Director in charge: Jari Tarkoma

Publication in pdf-format (199.9 kB)

Tables

Tables in databases

Appendix tables

Updated 24.06.2020

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Preliminary population statistics [e-publication].
ISSN=2243-3627. May 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 24.6.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/vamuu/2020/05/vamuu_2020_05_2020-06-24_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/vamuu/2020/05/vamuu_2020_05_2020-06-24_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/vamuu/2020/05/vamuu_2020_05_2020-06-24_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/vamuu/2020/05/vamuu_2020_05_2020-06-24_tie_001_en.html

