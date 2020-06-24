FINLAND’S PRELIMINARY POPULATION FIGURE 5,528,008 AT THE END OF MAY

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mer 24 giugno 2020

Published: 24 June 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary

data, Finland’s population was 5,528,008 at the end of May. Our

country’s population increased by 2,716 persons during January-May.

The reason for the increase was migration gain from abroad, since

immigration exceeded emigration by 7,229. The number of births was

4,333 lower than that of deaths.

Population increase by month 2017–2020*

During January-May, 19,027 children were born, which is 609

higher than in the corresponding period in 2019. The number of

deaths was 23,360, which is 232 higher than one year earlier.

According to the preliminary statistics for May, 11,273 persons

immigrated to Finland from abroad in January-May and 4,044 persons

emigrated from Finland. The number of immigrants was 875 lower and

the number of emigrants 2,419 lower than in the corresponding

period of the previous year. In all, 3,270 of the immigrants and

2,638 of the emigrants were Finnish citizens.

According to the preliminary data, the number of inter-municipal

migrations totalled 103,360 during January-May. Compared with the

corresponding period in 2019, the increase was 4,606 migrations

according to the municipal division of 2020.

