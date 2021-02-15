FINE ARTS: VISITING DIRECTOR OF CHORAL ACTIVITIES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 15 febbraio 2021

The University of Memphis invites applications for the Visiting Assistant Professor position in the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music beginning August 2021. This is a full-time, non-tenure track, nine-month position.

Responsibilities include conducting various choral ensembles including the University Singers, assisting in undergraduate and graduate courses in conducting, and other courses as assigned. Other responsibilities include assisting with the Honor Choir Festival, recruiting for the School of Music and the choral program, interacting with music educators in the community, and promoting a culture that supports educational diversity.

The University of Memphis choral area currently consists of University Singers, Chamber Choir, and Collegiate Choir. University Singers regularly performs major works with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Choir has been invited to perform at the Tennessee Music Education Association annual conference (2015, 2020) and the American Choral Directors Association Southern Conference (2020). The choirs regularly perform at local high schools and have also performed internationally in venues throughout Germany and Italy. The Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music distinguishes itself as the only doctoral granting institution in the state of Tennessee, has an enrollment of almost 500 music majors, with instruction offered by over 60 full and part-time faculty, and is fully accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music. The School of Music has partnered with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra in a historic collaboration to train tomorrow’s musicians and provides regular performance opportunities with organizations like Opera Memphis and the Memphis Chamber Music Society. The School is scheduled to open a brand new, state-of-the-art facility, the Scheidt Family Music Center, in spring 2022. In a city teeming with performance venues, it adds to the wonderful sound by presenting more concerts and events than any music organization in the region. The School of Music is housed in the College of Communication and Fine Arts. www.memphis.edu/music

The University of Memphis is a comprehensive metropolitan research university located in Memphis, Tennessee, one of the most musically active communities in the Mid-South. Current enrollment is approximately 22,000 students.

PhD or DMA in Conducting preferred. ABD required. Demonstrated success in leading a secondary or university choral program and preparing students for 21st century careers via high professional standards, superb pedagogical skills, diverse programming, and active mentoring. A record of excellence as a conductor balanced with evidence of dedication to teaching. The Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music has a special interest in candidates who are committed to recruiting, mentoring, and teaching students from diverse musical backgrounds, especially first-generation college students. The School of Music is dedicated to the goal of building a diverse faculty to offer our students richly varied perspectives, ways of learning, and areas of study. Individuals from all diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=154184&tag=154184-atom