FINE ARTS: VISITING ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF VOICE

The University of Memphis invites applications for the Visiting Assistant Professor of Voice position in the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music beginning August 2021. This is a full-time, non-tenure track, nine-month position.

Responsibilities will include teaching individual voice lessons to students majoring in vocal performance and choral music education at the undergraduate and graduate level, supervising recitals, organizing weekly studio classes, promote a studio culture that supports educational diversity, and serve as a mentor for voice students. Additional responsibilities may include a secondary area of teaching, such as undergraduate Vocal Pedagogy, depending on the successful candidate’s area of expertise.

The Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music Vocal Arts Area claims alumni in successful careers in performing, teaching, conducting, and more. Based in the heart of Memphis, our program boasts almost 70 voice majors, populates three choirs, and produces two fully-staged operas with orchestra per year, in addition to myriad of recitals, chamber music programs, opera scenes and various outreach programs. Our faculty are actively involved in local, national, and international performance careers, providing our students a real-time, real-world perspective as they begin to navigate their own professional music careers. The Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music distinguishes itself as the only doctoral granting institution in the state of Tennessee, has an enrollment of almost 500 music majors, with instruction offered by over 60 full and part-time faculty, and is fully accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music. The School of Music has partnered with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra in a historic collaboration to train tomorrow’s musicians and provides regular performance opportunities with organizations like Opera Memphis and the Memphis Chamber Music Society. The School is scheduled to open a brand new, state-of-the-art facility, the Scheidt Family Music Center, in spring 2022. In a city teeming with performance venues, it adds to the wonderful sound by presenting more concerts and events than any music organization in the region. The School of Music is housed in the College of Communication and Fine Arts. www.memphis.edu/music

The University of Memphis is a comprehensive metropolitan research university located in Memphis, Tennessee, one of the most musically active communities in the Mid-South. Current enrollment is approximately 22,000 students.

Master’s degree in music and significant professional experience. Preferred Qualifications: Completed doctorate with applied teaching experience at the college level. ABD will be considered. Baritone/Bass voices preferred; other voices considered. The Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music has a special interest in candidates who are accomplished in performing across diverse musical styles and performance traditions and focused on a high rate of student success. We particularly welcome applications from those committed to recruiting, mentoring, and teaching students from diverse musical backgrounds, especially first-generation college students. The School of Music is dedicated to the goal of building a diverse faculty to offer our students richly varied perspectives, ways of learning, and areas of study. Individuals from all diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

