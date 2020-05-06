mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
FINE ARTS: LECTURER – READING & COMPOSITION AND PERFORMANCE STUDIES – THEATER, DANCE, & PERFORMANCE STUDIES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 06 maggio 2020 Department:
Institution: University of California Berkeley

[b]Lecturer – Reading & Composition and Performance Studies – Theater, Dance, & Performance Studies[/b][/center]

The Department of Theater, Dance & Performance Studies (TDPS) at the University of California, Berkeley invites applications for a pool of qualified temporary instructors to teach Reading and Composition (R&C) R1A or R1B or Performance Studies classes. Scr…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=141688&tag=141688-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141688&tag=141688-atom

