(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 09 giugno 2021 Department: Department of Art & Art History

Institution: Stanford University

The Department of Art & Art History at Stanford University is seeking candidates for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position with an emphasis in the field of Documentary Film and Video Production. The appointment is expected to begin September 1, 2022.

We are particularly interested in applicants whose creative work shows a commitment to diversity, equity, and justice. We w…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=160336&tag=160336-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=160336&tag=160336-atom