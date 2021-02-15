FINE ARTS: ARTIST INSTRUCTOR OF TUBA & EUPHONIUM

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 15 febbraio 2021

The University of Memphis invites applications for the Artist Instructor of Tuba & Euphonium position in the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music beginning August, 2021. This is a full-time, non-tenure track position with benefits and is eligible for a three-year renewable contract after a full year with exemplary performance.

Responsibilities include teaching individual lessons to undergraduate and graduate tuba and euphonium students, supervising recitals, coaching ensembles, and sectional rehearsals, organizing weekly studio classes, promoting a studio culture that supports educational diversity, and other duties as assigned. Responsibilities also include recruiting, developing, and retaining a tuba/euphonium studio of the highest quality via local, regional, national, and international outreach and performing. Additional responsibilities may include a secondary area of teaching depending on the successful candidate’s area of expertise.

The Brass area at the University of Memphis boasts a slate of full-time, distinguished artist faculty on every instrument. Our alumni enjoy successful careers in major orchestras, elite military ensembles, international schools and colleges and universities world-wide. Students study with a faculty of successful performers that prepare students for the realities of today and the challenges of tomorrow. The Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music distinguishes itself as the only doctoral granting institution in the state of Tennessee, has an enrollment of almost 500 music majors, with instruction offered by over 60 full and part-time faculty, and is fully accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music. The School of Music has partnered with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra in a historic collaboration to train tomorrow’s musicians and provides regular performance opportunities with organizations like Opera Memphis and the Memphis Chamber Music Society. The School is scheduled to open a brand new, state-of-the-art facility, the Scheidt Family Music Center, in spring 2022. In a city teeming with performance venues, it adds to the wonderful sound by presenting more concerts and events than any music organization in the region. The School of Music is housed in the College of Communication and Fine Arts. www.memphis.edu/music

The University of Memphis is a comprehensive metropolitan research university located in Memphis, Tennessee, one of the most musically active communities in the Mid-South. Current enrollment is approximately 22,000 students.

Master’s degree in music and significant professional experience. Preferred Qualifications: Completed doctorate with applied teaching experience at the college level. ABD will be considered. Demonstrated commitment to preparing young musicians for twenty-first century teaching and performing careers via high professional standards, superb pedagogical skills, advocacy and outreach, and active mentoring. A record of excellence as a performer, balanced with evidence of dedication to teaching. The Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music has a special interest in candidates who are accomplished in performing across diverse musical styles and performance traditions and focused on a high rate of student success. We particularly welcome applications from those committed to recruiting, mentoring, and teaching students from diverse musical backgrounds, especially first-generation college students. The School of Music is dedicated to the goal of building a diverse faculty to offer our students richly varied perspectives, ways of learning, and areas of study. Individuals from all diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=154183&tag=154183-atom