lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
Breaking News

BUS, PLANE… AND HORSEBACK: HOW THE FOREIGN OFFICE HELPED A BRITISH TRAVELLER…

L’EMOZIONE DEI FEDELI AL SANTO SEPOLCRO, PATTON: IN COMUNITà CON PRUDENZA MA…

VERJAARDAG PRINSES LAURENTIEN

RETURN TO NORMAL DRIVING TIMES AND REST PERIODS IN HEAVY TRANSPORT

A 25 ANNI DALLA “UT UNUM SINT”, TRA PROFEZIA E RESISTENZE

EURO-PINOY CONCERT IS BACK TO BEAT THE HEAT ON 29 MAY AT…

CS_SCUOLA, AZZOLINA: SODDISFATTA PER CONFERMA CONCORSO, ORA CHIUDERE DECRETO

SCUOLA, CHIGI: ACCOLTA PROPOSTA DEL PREMIER CONTE SU CONCORSO STRAORDINARIO PER I…

SPEECH: PM PRESS CONFERENCE STATEMENT: 24 MAY 2020

IGOR SLOBODNíK DISCUSSES SLOVAK-ISRAELI COOPERATION WITH STUDENTS FROM ISRAEL

Agenparl

FINE ARTS- AND CULTURE PROGRAMMES AND CERTAIN OTHER PROGRAMMES, 2019

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), lun 25 maggio 2020 The number of students who commenced studies in programmes in the fields of arts and culture decreased in 2019 compared with a year ago. The proportion of women who commenced studies remains larger than the proportion of men.

Fonte/Source: http://www.scb.se/en/finding-statistics/statistics-by-subject-area/education-and-research/higher-vocational-education-and-arts-and-culture-courses/arts-and-culture-courses/pong/statistical-news/fine-arts–and-culture-programmes-and-certain-other-programmes-2019/

Post collegati

LABOUR FORCE SURVEYS (LFS), APRIL 2020

Redazione

FINE ARTS- AND CULTURE PROGRAMMES AND CERTAIN OTHER PROGRAMMES, 2019

Redazione

TWINS ENGINEERING OF PHOTOCATALYSTS: A MINIREVIEW

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): RASAGILINE MYLAN, RASAGILINE, PARKINSON DISEASE, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 04/04/2016, REVISION: 3, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): DARUNAVIR MYLAN, DARUNAVIR, HIV INFECTIONS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 03/01/2017, REVISION: 7, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

25.05.2020 BUSINESS CYCLE SURVEY – MAY 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More