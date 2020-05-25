FINE ARTS- AND CULTURE PROGRAMMES AND CERTAIN OTHER PROGRAMMES, 2019

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), lun 25 maggio 2020 The number of students who commenced studies in programmes in the fields of arts and culture decreased in 2019 compared with a year ago. The proportion of women who commenced studies remains larger than the proportion of men.

