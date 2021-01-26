martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
Breaking News

USA, RIC GRENELL A NEWSMAX TV: TRUMP «VUOLE RICANDIDARSI»

UN AND UK SIGN AGREEMENT TO PROMOTE SPACE SUSTAINABILITY

SIMON DUDLEY ANNOUNCED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF EBBSFLEET DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

UK TO SUPPORT REST OF THE WORLD TO FIND COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS

CINA COSTRUISCE MURI DI CONFINE LUNGO I CONFINI CON VIETNAM, MYANMAR

37TH UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW: UK STATEMENT ON GEORGIA

USA, TRUMP CREA L’«UFFICIO DELL’EX PRESIDENTE» PER PROMUOVERE GLI INTERESSI DEGLI STATI…

NICK WALKLEY STEPS DOWN AS HOMES ENGLAND CEO

52 ILLEGAL NETS AND TRAPS SEIZED DURING A PANDEMIC

GOVERNO, BERLUSCONI A IL GIORNALE: RESTIAMO NEL CENTRODESTRA, ESECUTIVO UNITA’ NAZIONALE OPPURE…

Agenparl

FINDING YOUR WHY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HILO (HAWAII), mar 26 gennaio 2021 Aloha Vulcans!

The Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development program invites you to join us for this three-part interactive workshop in February to help you narrow in on your own personal values and better understand how knowing the “why” of what you do will make you a more successful leader.

You do not need to attend all workshops, though it is highly encouraged.

If you sign up before the priority deadline you are eligible to receive a mini promo care pack and all of the materials for the worship printed. You must be able to pick these items up in person on the UH Hilo Campus to be eligible (unfortunately we are not able to ship these items).

To be eligible for printed materials and promotional goodies you need to have paid the Campus Center Fee Board student fee. If you have not paid the fee but are still a UH Hilo student you can attend and the workshop material will be emailed to you.

Please use this form to sign up: http://go.hawaii.edu/jJJ

Part 1: Finding Your Why
February 8, 11 am – 12:30 pm
– Priority Deadline: February 3

Join us to better understand the importance of self-leadership and narrow in on your personal “WHY”.

Part 2: Setting S.M.A.R.T Goals
February 10, 11 am – 12:30 pm
– Priority Deadline: February 3

Join us to find out how to set achievable goals and break them down so they are fail-proof.

Part 3: Developing your Vision
February 17, 11 am – 12:30 pm
– Priority Deadline: February 10

Join us to develop a vision for the next few years.

If you are able to join all three you will be able to dig a bit deeper into the work and connect your “WHY” with your goals and see who they fit together to help you realize your vision of the future.

For more information or if you have any questions contact Maile at

Fonte/Source: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/news/view/15026

Post collegati

FINDING YOUR WHY

Redazione

100 YEARS OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN LATVIA AND FINLAND

Redazione

UNIVERSITY OF WAIKATO CONTINUES TO ALLEVIATE STUDENT HARDSHIP IN COVID TIMES

Redazione

PEN-PAL PROJECT CONNECTS U OF T MEDICAL STUDENTS WITH PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

Redazione

FERGUSON TAKES TOP SPOT IN VIRTUAL 3-MINUTE THESIS COMPETITION

Redazione

ASC INSTRUCTOR PUBLISHES NEW BOOK ON CONQUERING STUDENT LOAN DEBT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More