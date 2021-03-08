FINDING KEY TO LOW-COST, FAST PRODUCTION OF SOLID-STATE BATTERIES FOR EVS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 08 marzo 2021 (Georgia Institute of Technology) The electric vehicle market’s biggest hurdles today are improving and cost reducing battery technology. A new fabrication technique at Georgia Tech could allow solid-state automotive lithium-ion batteries to adopt nonflammable ceramic electrolytes using the same production processes as in batteries made with conventional liquid electrolytes. These conventional Li-ion manufacturing tools are driving better fabrication options to enable battery makers to produce lighter, safer, and more energy-dense batteries.

