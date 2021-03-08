martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
Breaking News

SPEECH: PM STATEMENT AT CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 8 MARCH 2021

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MARCH 7, 2021

YEMEN: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON ESCALATING ATTACKS

CREATING A POSTPANDEMIC RECOVERY FOR WOMEN IN THE WORKPLACE

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 8 MARCH…

UNGHERIA, LA GIOIA DELLA CHIESA PER LA PRESENZA DEL PAPA PER IL…

THE EUROPEAN UNION CELEBRATES THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY IN PALESTINE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2120 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2120 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

FRANCESCO IN IRAQ, L’ECO DI UNA VISITA CHE FA RIFLETTERE

Agenparl

FINDING KEY TO LOW-COST, FAST PRODUCTION OF SOLID-STATE BATTERIES FOR EVS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 08 marzo 2021 (Georgia Institute of Technology) The electric vehicle market’s biggest hurdles today are improving and cost reducing battery technology. A new fabrication technique at Georgia Tech could allow solid-state automotive lithium-ion batteries to adopt nonflammable ceramic electrolytes using the same production processes as in batteries made with conventional liquid electrolytes. These conventional Li-ion manufacturing tools are driving better fabrication options to enable battery makers to produce lighter, safer, and more energy-dense batteries.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/giot-fkt030821.php

Post collegati

COUPLE PLEADS GUILTY TO $1.1 MILLION COVID-RELIEF FRAUD AFTER FALSELY CLAIMING TO BE FARMERS

Redazione

08 MAR 2021 – CHIAVI DELLA CITTà A GIOVANNA BOTTERI, NARDELLA: “IL SUO RACCONTO DEL MONDO è PER NOI UN INSEGNAMENTO E UNO STIMOLO”

Redazione

08 MAR 2021 – GIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE DELLA DONNA: “(IN)VISIBILI – LE DONNE NELLA SOCIETà DI OGGI E DI DOMANI”, INIZIATIVA IN LIVESTREAMING SU YOUTUBE

Redazione

NEW TECHNIQUE BRINGS THE STUDY OF MOLECULAR CONFIGURATION INTO THE MICROSCOPIC DOMAIN

Redazione

SOPHISTICATED SKIN

Redazione

FINDING KEY TO LOW-COST, FAST PRODUCTION OF SOLID-STATE BATTERIES FOR EVS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More