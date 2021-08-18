(AGENPARL) – mer 18 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to News from the Prints & Photographs Division for Library of Congress.
This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
08/18/2021 01:31 PM EDT
The following is a guest post by Nina Iskandarsjach, Prints & Photographs Division Stanford in Government Liljenquist Fellow. As an intern at the Prints & Photographs Division of the Library of Congress, I spent much of my summer researching images from the Liljenquist Family Collection of Civil War Photographs. Much of my work involved identifying […]