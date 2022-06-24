22.7 C
Find software and IT that works with DVSA earned recognition

ven 24 giugno 2022
(AGENPARL) – LONDON ven 24 giugno 2022

Published 5 March 2020

Last updated 24 June 2022
+ show all updates

  1. 24 June 2022

    Added Fargo Systems Ltd and Holman to the list of vehicle maintenance system providers.

  2. 30 March 2022

    Updated the contact details for Accelerator.

  3. 17 November 2021

    Updated the contact details for Civica.

  4. 27 August 2021

    Added Road Haulage Association to the list of vehicle maintenance system providers. Updated details for Aecor Digital Limited, which is now Prolius Limited.

  5. 6 July 2021

    Added Aecor Digital Limited (Fleetmastr) to the list of vehicle maintenance system providers.

  6. 2 July 2021

    Added Novadata to the list of vehicle system maintenance providers.

  7. 18 June 2021

    Added GB Tachopak Ltd to the list of vehicle system maintenance providers.

  8. 28 May 2021

    Updated the contact details for TachoDisc Distribution UK Ltd.

  9. 28 April 2021

    Updated the contact details for Brightorder Inc and AssetGo.

  10. 20 April 2021

    Added Fleet Planner Compliance Solutions Ltd to the list of vehicle system maintenance providers.

  11. 19 April 2021

    Added Convey Technology Ltd and Handsfree Group Limited to the list of vehicle maintenance system providers.
    Added Continental Automotive Trading UK Ltd to the list of driver system providers.
    Renamed Distinctive Systems to Distinctive Systems Ltd and updated contact details.
    Updated contact details for Brightorder Inc.

  12. 2 February 2021

    Updated email address for Road Tech – Tachomaster on list of driver system providers.

  13. 19 January 2021

    Added GB Tachopak Ltd to the list of driver system providers.

  14. 3 December 2020

    Added W Hamilton TMS (Cumbria) Ltd to the list of driver system providers.

  15. 19 November 2020

    Added Northgate Fleet Management to the list of vehicle maintenance system providers.

  16. 6 November 2020

    Renamed CheckPro to AssetGo and updated their contact details.

  17. 4 August 2020

    Updated the contact details for Logistics UK (the new name for FTA).

  18. 7 July 2020

    Removed Continental from the list of driver system providers that works with DVSA earned recognition.

  19. 25 June 2020

    Updated the list of vehicle operator IT systems and software that work with DVSA earned recognition.

  20. 30 April 2020

    The list of providers has been updated.

  21. 5 March 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/dvsa-earned-recognition-it-or-software-you-need

