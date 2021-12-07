(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to FinCEN Updates. The information below is available at Fincen.gov.

FinCEN Issues Proposed Rule for Beneficial Ownership Reporting to Counter Illicit Finance and Increase Transparency

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) today issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to implement the beneficial ownership information reporting provisions of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). The proposed rule is designed to protect the U.S. financial system from illicit use and impede malign actors from abusing legal entities, like shell companies, to conceal proceeds of corrupt and criminal acts. Such abuses undermine U.S. national security, economic fairness, and the integrity of the U.S. financial system.

News Release: https://www.fincen.gov/news/news-releases/fincen-issues-proposed-rule-beneficial-ownership-reporting-counter-illicit

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking: https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2021-26548/beneficial-ownership-information-reporting-requirements

Fact Sheet: https://www.fincen.gov/news/news-releases/fact-sheet-beneficial-ownership-information-reporting-notice-proposed-rulemaking

—————————————————————

