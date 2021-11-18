(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to FinCEN Updates. The information below is available at Fincen.gov.

FinCEN Issues Notice on Environmental Crimes and Related Financial Activity

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a Notice today to raise awareness of an upward trend in environmental crimes and associated illicit financial activity. The Notice provides financial institutions with specific suspicious activity report (SAR) filing instructions, and highlights the likelihood of illicit financial activity related to several types of environmental crimes.

Notice: https://www.fincen.gov/news/news-releases/fincen-notice-fincen-calls-attention-environmental-crimes-and-related-financial

