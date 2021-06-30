(AGENPARL) – mer 30 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to FinCEN Updates. The information below is available at Fincen.gov.

FinCEN Completes Assessment on the Use of No-Action Letters

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has completed a report on its assessment of whether to establish a process for the issuance of no-action letters in response to inquiries concerning the application of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and other anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism laws to specific conduct.

