Message from the FinCEN Director: 180-Day Update on AML Act Implementation

FinCEN announced today the delivery of two key requirements pursuant to the Anti-Money Laundering of 2020 (the “AML Act”), which includes the Corporate Transparency Act, and provided a 180-day update recognizing the bureau’s AML Act implementation achievements to date.

