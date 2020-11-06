venerdì, Novembre 6, 2020
Breaking News

USA, VANTAGGIO DI TRUMP SI RESTRINGE IN GEORGIA

CREA PER L’INNOVAZIONE 2020: LE SFIDE DEL CENTRO DI RICERCA GENOMICA E…

CHARITY COMMISSION NEWS: ISSUE 65

​​​​​COVID. DELRIO: SOLIDARIETà A GORI. COESIONE FONDAMENTALE

DECISION ON REINTRODUCTION OF BORDER CONTROL AT INTERNAL BORDERS

USA, MICHIGAN: DIPENDENTE USPS OFFRE SCHEDE A REPORT SOTTO COPERTURA

USA, REPUBBLICANI PRESENTANO ESPOSTO AL DOJ PER PRESUNTE FRODI IN NEVADA

USA, GLI ELETTORI DEI DEMOCRATICI RESUSCITANO PER VOTARE

CHANCELLOR STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE – FURLOUGH EXTENSION

CNBC, ROBERT JOHNSON (BET): NON VEDO IL PARTITO DEMOCRATICO COME UNA BUONA…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR ARTS AND CULTURE SECTOR

FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR ARTS AND CULTURE SECTOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), ven 06 novembre 2020

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on arts and culture organizations across Nova Scotia. That is why the province is providing $2.1 million to help meet their immediate needs.

“Arts and culture organizations and the artists and creators within them help to tell the story of who we are as Nova Scotians,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft. “The sector is an important economic and social contributor to communities across the province. This immediate support will help organizations adapt and maintain operations.”

The COVID-19 Emergency Support Program for Arts and Culture Organizations is a one-time, application-based program to help organizations who either receive Communities, Culture, and Heritage operating funding or who regularly receive project funding from the department. Criteria for funding will be based on need, and year-over-year financials and projections.

Financial assistance will be considered for plans that keep operations going, adapt spaces, and/or generate activity under the current public health guidelines. Organizations can apply online: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/emergency-support-for-arts-and-culture-organizations/

The application deadline is Dec. 7.

Quick Facts:

  • the Government of Canada has offered measures to assist sport and museum sectors, but funding for culture was of limited benefit to many Nova Scotia arts and culture organizations which were not existing clients of Canada Council for the Arts and/or Canadian Heritage
  • during the pandemic, the department has also offered other programs to support arts and culture organizations, including a digital stream through the Creative Industries Fund and a COVID-19 Response Grant through Arts Nova Scotia


-30-

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20201105001

Post collegati

FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR ARTS AND CULTURE SECTOR

Redazione

DESIGNATED TESTING FACILITIES COVID19

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): ENERGY PERFORMANCE CERTIFICATES

Redazione

MERCATO – SVOLGIMENTO IN FORMA RIDOTTA

Redazione

EMERGENZA COVID19–L’ISOLA ECOLOGICA RIMANE APERTA AL PUBBLICO

Redazione

COVID 19 – CORONAVIRUS – ORDINANZE – DECRETI E AVVISI – SECONDA FASE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More