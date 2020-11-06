FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR ARTS AND CULTURE SECTOR

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), ven 06 novembre 2020

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on arts and culture organizations across Nova Scotia. That is why the province is providing $2.1 million to help meet their immediate needs.

“Arts and culture organizations and the artists and creators within them help to tell the story of who we are as Nova Scotians,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft. “The sector is an important economic and social contributor to communities across the province. This immediate support will help organizations adapt and maintain operations.”

The COVID-19 Emergency Support Program for Arts and Culture Organizations is a one-time, application-based program to help organizations who either receive Communities, Culture, and Heritage operating funding or who regularly receive project funding from the department. Criteria for funding will be based on need, and year-over-year financials and projections.

Financial assistance will be considered for plans that keep operations going, adapt spaces, and/or generate activity under the current public health guidelines. Organizations can apply online: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/emergency-support-for-arts-and-culture-organizations/

The application deadline is Dec. 7.

Quick Facts: the Government of Canada has offered measures to assist sport and museum sectors, but funding for culture was of limited benefit to many Nova Scotia arts and culture organizations which were not existing clients of Canada Council for the Arts and/or Canadian Heritage

during the pandemic, the department has also offered other programs to support arts and culture organizations, including a digital stream through the Creative Industries Fund and a COVID-19 Response Grant through Arts Nova Scotia





