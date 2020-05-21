FINANCIAL REVIEW: ANNUAL 2019

(AGENPARL) – gio 21 maggio 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************
** ** * * *** United States ***
**** ** ****** * Energy Information Administration *
** ** ** ** *************************************
****** ****** ** ** *************************************
May 21, 2020
This analysis focuses on the financial and operating trends of 102 global oil and natural gas companies from 2010 through 2019.
—————————————————-
Follow EIA on Twitter, http://twitter.com/EIAgov
Watch EIA on YouTube, http://www.youtube.com/eiagov
Follow EIA on LinkedIn, http://linkedin.com/company/u-s-energy-information-administration
address book or safe list.
To unsubscribe click –
(Please do not use the reply button to unsubscribe.)
http://www.eia.gov/tools/emailupdates/.