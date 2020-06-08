(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), lun 08 giugno 2020

In 2019 financial results of surveyed cultural institutions were higher in comparison to those achieved a year before. Assets (liabilities) as of 31 December 2019 amounted to PLN 18,615.7 million. Total revenues increased by 5.5% and total costs by 4.9%.

At the end of 2019 fixed assest of cultural institutions amounted to PLN 17,069.6 million and were 7.3% higher in comparison to the previous year. Tangible fixed assets (98.3%) had the largest share in their structure, within which fixed assets constituted 89.0% and fixed assets under construction 10.5%.

Current assets of cultural institutions were 8.8% higher in comparison to the end of 2018 and amounted to PLN 1,546.1 million. In their structure short-term investmenst constituted 68.5% (a decrease of 0.6 percentage point).

Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/culture-tourism-sport/culture/financial-results-of-cultural-institutions-in-2019,17,5.html