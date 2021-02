FINANCIAL MARKET STATISTICS, JANUARY 2021

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), gio 25 febbraio 2021 In January 2021, lending to non-financial corporations from monetary financial institutions had an annual growth rate of 2.8 percent which is the lowest rate since August 2015. After an increase in March and April, the growth rate has since declined. The corresponding growth rate for lending to households was 5.5 percent.

