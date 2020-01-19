19 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – PROJECT OFFICER

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 19, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 19, 2020

STATEMENT FROM MINISTER BLAIR REGARDING THE WINTER STORM IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

GOVERNMENT GIVES POLICE NEW POWERS TO PROTECT VICTIMS OF STALKING

LIBIA, DI MAIO IN PARTENZA PER BERLINO, PORTEREMO LA VOCE DELL’ITALIA

DISASTER SURVIVOR ASSISTANCE TEAMS GOING DOOR-TO DOOR

CELEBRATING ACTIVE CITIZENSHIP WITH THE OTTAWA SENATORS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

Home » – FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOPS – FREE FINANCIAL EDUCATION CLASSES
Agenparl English Economia Social Network

– FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOPS – FREE FINANCIAL EDUCATION CLASSES

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – San Rafael (California USA), dom 19 gennaio 2020

Welcome Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials!
Saving Your Future starts with a Proper Financial Education
 

National Financial Literacy Campaign
 

Knowledge is power, and World Financial Group is determined to provide 1 million people throughout
North America with a financial education that empowers them to have a better future.

Is money controlling you? 
Or do you control your money?

With the Financial Foundation Education Program you will learn how to:
-Make money work better for you
-Find and save more money
-Understand investments and build wealth
-Protect and preserve you money


 

Financial Workshop Topics each week:

Workshop #1: Increase Cash Flow and Debt Managment
Workshop #2: Building A Strong Financial Foundation and Proper Protection
Workshop #3: Building Wealth and Asset Accumulation
Workshop #4: Retirement Strategy and Wealth Preservation
Workshop #5: Building A Business In The Financial Industry

These five series workshops can be attended in ANY order and independently.
RSVP is REQUIRED!

Fonte/Source: http://srchamber.smartcms.site/events/details/financial-literacy-workshops-free-financial-education-classes-02-03-2020-33076

Related posts

– SINGLES OF OTERO COUNTY

Redazione

– NEW CHAMBER MEMBER ORIENTATION

Redazione

– OFFICE HOURS: DROP-IN HELP CENTER WITH CHAMBER PROFESSIONALS

Redazione

– BEST OF BREED CONFORMATION CLASS

Redazione

– FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOPS – FREE FINANCIAL EDUCATION CLASSES

Redazione

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. STREETS AS UNFINISHED CIVIL RIGHTS WORK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More