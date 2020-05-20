mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 20 maggio 2020

Over half of financial decision makers in Kenya are unsure about the economic recovery post COVID-19 and expect impact to last 6 to 12 months. Despite that, almost 100 percent of consumers view the current economy as neutral or weak, and 75 percent expect it to be weak in three months. Job security concerns exist for 78 percent and, similarly, household savings and income has decreased over the past month for most. Sentiment towards banks during the crisis is slightly net negative and consumers would like more flexibility towards late fees and loan payments.

About the author(s)

Francois Jurd de Girancourt is partner in McKinsey’s Casablanca office, Omid Kassiri is a partner in the Nairobi office, and Michael Panek is a specialist in the New York office.

The authors would like to thank Harshit Gupta and Lakshay Piplani for their contributions to this article.

Fonte/Source: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/financial-decision-maker-sentiment-kenya

