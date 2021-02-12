FINANCE BUSINESS PARTNER – OPERATIONS & CORPORATE SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – CAMBRIDGE (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 febbraio 2021

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, please note there may be delays to our recruitment timeline.

Description

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS), part of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), aims to undertake a world-class programme of scientific research, and to sustain for the UK an active and influential regional presence and a leadership role in Antarctic affairs.

We are looking to appoint a Finance Business Partner to deliver financial planning & analysis, manage high profile projects and lead the capital and fixed asset process supporting Operations and Engineering, and the Corporate Services Division.

Who are we?

British Antarctic Survey’s skilled science and support staff based in Cambridge, Antarctica and the Arctic, work together to deliver research that uses the Polar Regions to advance our understanding of Earth as a sustainable planet. Through its extensive logistic capability and know how BAS facilitates access for the British and international science community to the UK polar research operation. Numerous national and international collaborations, combined with an excellent infrastructure help sustain a world leading position for the UK in Antarctic affairs. British Antarctic Survey is a component of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC). NERC is part of UK Research and Innovation www.ukri.org

We employ experts from many different professions to carry out our Science as well as to keep the lights on, feed the research and support teams and keep everyone safe! If you are looking for an opportunity to work with amazing people in amazing places, then British Antarctic Survey could be for you. We aim to attract the best people for those jobs.

Purpose

Deliver financial planning & analysis, manage high profile projects and lead the capital and fixed asset process supporting Operations & Engineering (including Ships, Research Stations and Air Unit) and Corporate Services Divisions.

Qualification

Qualified CCAB or equivalent accountant with post qualification experience working in organisations with complex financial service delivery.

Duties

1) Budget holder engagement (including budgetary process for resource and capital, monthly and year-end management reporting, review meetings, forecasting, training, etc.)

2) Manage performance and professional development of a team of three staff members

3) Deliver financial forecasts for three to five years as part of the Centre Activity and Resource Plan (CARP) in the unique Antarctic Logistics Infrastructure (ALI)/Non-ALI format

4) Financial stewardship for project managers

5) Support Head of Finance in delivering relevant Finance work streams for BAS Transformation Programme and enhance current Financial processes and procedures 6) Ensure governance and compliance with Financial Policies

7) Represent/Deputise across various forums including Operations Coordination Group (OCG), Corporate Services Senior Management Team, South Georgia Liaison Committee Meeting

8) Collaborate with key stakeholders including United Kingdom Research & Innovation (UKRI), UK Shared Business Services (UKSBS), Procurement & Commercial Partners and Programme Management Office (PMO) to ensure the strategic mission of BAS is achieved

9) Produce Annual Business Plan

10) Management of assets

11) Interim and Year end

12) Any other duties as appropriate as required by the Director

The above list is not exhaustive, and the job holder is required to undertake such duties as may reasonably be requested within the scope of the post. All employees are required to act professionally, co-operatively and flexibly in line with the requirements of the post and UKRI

Publication Date: 12th February 2021

Please quote reference: BAS 21/51

Closing date for receipt of application forms is: 14th March 2021

Interviews are scheduled to be held: 24th March 2021

BAS is an Equal Opportunity employer. As part of our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion and promoting equality in careers in science, we hold an Athena SWAN Bronze Award and have an active Equality, Diversity and Inclusion programme of activity. We welcome applications from all sections of the community. People from ethnic minorities and disabled people are currently under-represented and their applications are particularly welcome. We operate a guaranteed interview scheme for disabled candidates who meet the minimum criteria for the job. We are open to a range of flexible working options, including job sharing, to support childcare and other caring responsibilities.