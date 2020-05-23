FINAL FOUR DEFENDANTS SENTENCED IN TWENTY-FOUR MEMBER CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE CONSPIRACY

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 23 maggio 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN – U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today the final sentences have been imposed in the prosecution of a 24-member drug trafficking operation. Darrell Lee-Lamont Summers II, Daryl Kevin Cannon, Timothy Roy Mason, and Tremain Lamar Braxton were sentenced this week following their convictions for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and related crimes after a ten-day trial in November before the Honorable Robert J. Jonker, Chief United States District Judge. The remaining 20 defendants were sentenced between May 2019 and February 2020 for crimes committed as a part of the conspiracy.

The evidence at trial demonstrated that the leaders of the conspiracy, including Summers, Cannon, Raymond Demetrius Stovall, and Richard Lee James, Jr., brought or sent, in total, hundreds of thousands of dollars to suppliers in California and Arizona, including Kentrell Terome Dunn, who subsequently shipped hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine back to Michigan through the mail to them and others in the organization. The cash deliveries and shipments took place between 2016 and 2018. The organization largely distributed the methamphetamine in southwest Michigan, including in greater Kalamazoo. Law enforcement intercepted three packages during the investigation, which in total contained approximately 14 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, between 96% and 99% pure. At the time of the interceptions, those 14 pounds alone were worth more than $40,000 on the southwest border from which they shipped and nearly $100,000 wholesale in Michigan.

The Court imposed the following sentences on the conspirators:

Defendant Age City Sentence David Richard Uminn 36 Kalamazoo 262 months Darrell Lee-Lamont Summer II 29 Benton Harbor 240 months Daryl Kevin Cannon 27 Benton Harbor 240 months Raymond Demetrius 30 Benton Harbor 225 months Kentrell Terome Dunn 34 Phoenix, Arizona 210 months Richard Lee James, Jr. 28 Benton Harbor 210 months Robert Bruce Armstrong 66 Kalamazoo 180 months Timothy Roy Mason 40 Benton Harbor and Erie, Pennsylvania 180 months Tremain Lamar Braxton 31 Benton Harbor 180 months Scotty Deandre-Marcus Campbell 27 Benton Harbor 168 months Michael John Marcon 33 Kalamazoo 156 months Andrew Peter Bagley 31 Kalamazoo 156 months Eshawn Jamier Whiteside 22 Kalamazoo 145 months Ronald Eugene Goodloe, Jr. 31 Benton Harbor 130 months Robert Duane Kniss 46 Kalamazoo 120 months Gerry Lionel Winston, Jr. 36 Kalamazoo 120 months Aaron Earl Rimpson 29 Kalamazoo 120 months Ronnie Deval Smith, Jr. 26 Kalamazoo 120 months Kandy Kay Kirby 48 Kalamazoo 90 months Richard Farmer, Sr. 45 Atlanta, Georgia 60 months DeMichael Mishaun Horn 20 Benton Harbor 60 months Michael Dewayne Horn 21 Benton Harbor 42 months Ericka George 32 Kalamazoo 24 months Daisy Laverne Dyer 44 Benton Harbor 18 months

“These substantial sentences, ranging from years to decades, should serve as a stark warning to others who might aspire to become drug dealers, or to provide assistance to them,” said U.S. Attorney Birge. “Crystal methamphetamine is a dangerous drug, and these sentences underscore the serious consequences for those who get involved in its distribution.”

“A coordinated effort from multiple law enforcement agencies successfully removed two dozen violent and dangerous drug dealers from southwest Michigan, but the work of protecting these communities continues,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Division. “The FBI’s resolve to identify criminals who are trafficking these substances and bringing them to justice has not faltered and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the DEA, SWET, and KVET to achieve this goal.”

This case was investigated by the FBI, the DEA, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, and the Southwest Enforcement Team (a component of the Michigan State Police), who were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Michigan Department of Corrections, the Portage Police Department, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, and TSA Investigations – Detroit Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin M. Presant, Jonathan Roth, Vito S. Solitro, and retired Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Courtade prosecuted the case.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/final-four-defendants-sentenced-twenty-four-member-crystal-methamphetamine-conspiracy