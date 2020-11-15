FILM SCREENINGS IN SPAIN AND SLOVENIA HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE OF WORKERS’ HEALTH AND WELLBEING

lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BILBAO (SPAIN), dom 15 novembre 2020

Three OSH-focused documentaries and Healthy Workplaces Award winners from the past years are being screened in Spain and Slovenia in November to provide a visual demonstration of the value of occupational safety and health.

In Slovenia, our focal point is organising an event on 20 November for the students of the faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Ljubljana. The event, taking place online, features screenings of Before the Bridge and Automatic Fitness, with accompanying debates to analyse the issues addressed by each film. Two speakers, Nikolaj Petrišič, Chief of Department for Safety and Health at the Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities, and Aleksandra Kanjuo Mrčela, Professor of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Ljubljana also provide an introduction to the topic and a discussion on the development of OSH as an issue. For more information on this event, contact vladka.komel @ gov.si.

Similarly, an online event is being organised by the Spanish focal point on 26 November. The event features a screening of the documentary Bird Island, which focuses on the story of a young man who is taking up work at a bird shelter as part of his recovery from long-term illness. The documentary is presented by journalist and communications expert, Luis Fraga Pombo, who also facilitates a debate on the film’s themes following the screening. For more information on this event contact  pfocalagenciaeuropea @ insst.mitramiss.es.

