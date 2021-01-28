FIGHTING CANCER FROM A CHAIR

giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Agenparl

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 28 gennaio 2021 Cisplatin has been used to treat cancer since the 1970s. Since then, many other platinum-containing cytostatic drugs have been developed, such as triplatinNC, a highly charged complex that contains three ligand-bridged platinum atoms. Unlike cisplatin, this drug also directly inhibits metastasis. The reason for this seems to be modulation of the geometry of a sugar component of heparan sulfate, an important component of the extracellular matrix.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210125113138.htm

