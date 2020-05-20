mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
Agenparl

FIFTH FUNCTIONAL ARCHITECTURE OF MEMORY (FAM) CONFERENCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 20 maggio 2020 The Fifth international conference on the FUNCTIONAL ARCHITECTURE OF MEMORY (FAM) will take place May 27th to 29th 2020 at the Leibniz Institute for Neurobiology Magdeburg in Germany). The FAM conference aims at bringing new insights on today’s major controversies in recognition memory by bridging human and animal memory function. Fifteen of the world-leading experts on the medial temporal lobe and memory function will discuss findings using state of art methods such as translational…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2020/11/Fifth-Functional-Architecture-of-Memory-FAM-Conference/

