07/01/2021 12:27 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States stands with the people of Bangladesh on the fifth anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, resulting in the deaths of 20 people, including one U.S. citizen. We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims.

The United States and Bangladesh are united in our condemnation of terrorism and determination to prevent future attacks. We commend Bangladesh’s efforts to bring those responsible to justice and recommit to our strong counterterrorism partnership to prevent future attacks.

