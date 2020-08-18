FIELD AND DILUTION EFFECTS ON THE SLOW RELAXATION OF {ER3} TRIANGLES BASED ARSENOTUNGSTATE SINGLE-MOLECULE MAGNET

A triangular {Er3} cluster containing polyoxometalate (POM), [Er3(μ3-OH)(H2O)8(AsW9O33)(AsW10O35(DL-mal))]222− (1) (mal = malate), has been obtained via one-pot reactions. Structural analyses demonstrate that three Er3+ ions bridged one μ3-OH to generate a rare μ3-OH-capped triangular {Er3} cluster, which connects two different vacant polyanions to form an unsymmetrical sandwich-type subunit, and adjacent sandwiched subunits are linked through mal ligands to give the targeted dimer. When the Er3+ ion is substituted in whole or in part by Y3+ ion, the diamagnetic yttrium analogue [Y3(μ3-OH)(H2O)8(AsW9O33)(AsW10O35(DL-mal))]222− (2) and diluted sample [Er0.15Y2.85(μ3-OH)(H2O)8(AsW9O33)(AsW10O35(DL-mal))]222− (Er@2) have also been synthesized. Magnetic studies reveal that 1 exhibits field-induced two-step magnetic relaxation processes, the slow relaxation process may arise from intramolecular magnetic interactions, whereas the fast one is likely to originate from the intermolecular dipole-dipole interactions supported by the magnetic results of From ab initio calculations, although their magnetic anisotropies of 1 mainly come from individual Er3+ fragments, the Er3+- Er3+ interactions have a considerable influence on their slow magnetic relaxation processes.