martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
Breaking News

GLI STATI UNITI SI PREPARANO PER LE ELEZIONI PRESIDENZIALI DI NOVEMBRE, TRUMP…

RICHIAMO: COMUNICATO AGENZIA DELLE ENTRATE-RISCOSSIONE

COMUNICATO AGENZIA DELLE ENTRATE-RISCOSSIONE

COMUNICATO AGENZIA DELLE ENTRATE-RISCOSSIONE

RICHIAMO: COMUNICATO AGENZIA DELLE ENTRATE-RISCOSSIONE

COMUNICATO AGENZIA DELLE ENTRATE-RISCOSSIONE

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ANN LINDE IN TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH BELARUSIAN MINISTER…

“COME GESù CRISTO COSTRETTI A FUGGIRE”: CONDIVIDERE PER CRESCERE

AFGHANISTAN’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

AFGHANISTAN’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

Agenparl

FIELD AND DILUTION EFFECTS ON THE SLOW RELAXATION OF {ER3} TRIANGLES BASED ARSENOTUNGSTATE SINGLE-MOLECULE MAGNET

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 18 agosto 2020

A triangular {Er3} cluster containing polyoxometalate (POM), [Er3(μ3-OH)(H2O)8(AsW9O33)(AsW10O35(DL-mal))]222− (1) (mal = malate), has been obtained via one-pot reactions. Structural analyses demonstrate that three Er3+ ions bridged one μ3-OH to generate a rare μ3-OH-capped triangular {Er3} cluster, which connects two different vacant polyanions to form an unsymmetrical sandwich-type subunit, and adjacent sandwiched subunits are linked through mal ligands to give the targeted dimer. When the Er3+ ion is substituted in whole or in part by Y3+ ion, the diamagnetic yttrium analogue [Y3(μ3-OH)(H2O)8(AsW9O33)(AsW10O35(DL-mal))]222− (2) and diluted sample [Er0.15Y2.85(μ3-OH)(H2O)8(AsW9O33)(AsW10O35(DL-mal))]222− (Er@2) have also been synthesized. Magnetic studies reveal that 1 exhibits field-induced two-step magnetic relaxation processes, the slow relaxation process may arise from intramolecular magnetic interactions, whereas the fast one is likely to originate from the intermolecular dipole-dipole interactions supported by the magnetic results of From ab initio calculations, although their magnetic anisotropies of 1 mainly come from individual Er3+ fragments, the Er3+- Er3+ interactions have a considerable influence on their slow magnetic relaxation processes.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/JEHOygn1vnc/D0DT01831G

Post collegati

FROM THE NEWS DESK: WAKASHIO DISASTER RAISES QUESTIONS OVER COMPENSATION AND CREWING

Redazione

FIELD AND DILUTION EFFECTS ON THE SLOW RELAXATION OF {ER3} TRIANGLES BASED ARSENOTUNGSTATE SINGLE-MOLECULE MAGNET

Redazione

AIRMAN HERITAGE MUSEUM DISPLAYS WOMEN IN THE AIR FORCE’S RICH HISTORY

Redazione

SERIES: ICERATES1100GBP30Y, ICE SWAP RATES, 11:00 A.M. (LONDON TIME), BASED ON BRITISH POUND, 30 YEAR TENOR

Redazione

SERIES: ICERATES1100USD2Y, ICE SWAP RATES, 11:00 A.M. (LONDON TIME), BASED ON U.S. DOLLAR, 2 YEAR TENOR

Redazione

SERIES: ICERATES1200EUR15Y, ICE SWAP RATES, 12:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME), BASED ON EUROS, 15 YEAR TENOR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More