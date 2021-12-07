(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 Gordon and Betty Moore foundation grant is latest impetus to ongoing program

Berkeley Lab scientist Tong Zhou conducting fiber laser combination experiments. An ongoing multi-institutional project to coherently combine the output of fast-pulsing but low-energy fiber lasers could be the secret to having both high energy and high repetition rate–key to the next steps in laser-plasma accelerators. (Credit: Marilyn Sargent/Berkeley Lab)

The next phase in the development of laser-plasma particle accelerators (LPAs) – potentially game-changing tools for research and practical applications – is underway at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). A new approach to high-power ­lasers – combining the pulses from many fast-acting but lower-energy optical fiber lasers – will energize these super-compact accelerators.

Berkeley Lab researchers have zeroed in on the limitations of LPA development efforts and believe they have found a new path forward with optical fiber lasers.

Cameron Geddes, director of Berkeley Lab’s Accelerator Technology and Applied Physics (ATAP) Division, said, “With all the recent technological breakthroughs in fiber lasers and laser-plasma accelerators, it’s time to bring them together – to develop a next generation of compact and precision-controllable accelerators that can be used in a wide range of applications.”

LPAs: Small is the new big

LPAs, in which the Berkeley Lab Laser Accelerator (BELLA) Center is among the leaders, are a radically compact approach to particle acceleration, notable for achieving particle energies in centimeters that would require tens of meters with conventional technologies.

Conventional accelerators use microwaves in resonant metallic cavities to impart high energies to beams of subatomic particles. This mature technology, which can take several circular or linear forms, makes accelerators powerful engines of scientific discovery, in addition to numerous practical applications in medicine, industrial processing, and national security. Many of them are, however, large and costly.

LPAs offer an alternative way to accelerate and boost the energies of the particles. Rather than using microwaves, an intense beam of laser light fired through a gas will generate a plasma wave that charged particles can ride like a surfer.

Radically smaller than present-day means of achieving the same beam energy, LPAs would be attractive in many applications, ranging from biomedical treatment to free-electron-lasers research centers to nuclear nonproliferation. Ultimately they might even be the basis for a new generation of colliders, orders of magnitude smaller than today’s, for high-energy physics.

LPAs have been successfully demonstrated (BELLA Center holds the record, having accelerated electrons to an energy of 7.8 billion electron-volts in just 20 cm), but they require high laser power. A laser like the BELLA Petawatt produces output comparable to the entire output of the world’s electrical grid for an extremely brief instant, focused into a pulse the diameter of a human hair. However, it can only muster a pulse every second or so. Useful applications will require high laser power delivered in much more frequent pulses. That’s where the new fiber laser project comes in.

Laser teamwork means powerful pulses

Fiber lasers (based on optical fibers that are like those familiar from telecommunications and computer networking, but designed for optimal laser emission) are fast, but small. Each optical fiber provides a channel no wider than a human hair, and can only emit so much power. The project now getting underway – building upon several years of groundwork at Berkeley Lab, the University of Michigan, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory – will further develop a scheme called “coherent beam combining.” The goal is pulses energetic enough to drive an LPA, but delivered a thousand times a second.

The new project is led by Berkeley Lab researcher Tong Zhou. Berkeley Lab team members working on fiber laser development also include Russell Wilcox, Qiang Du, Thorsten Stezelberger, and Jeroen van Tilborg. Almantas Galvanauskas and his students at the University of Michigan and Leily Kiani at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory also play important roles in the program.

The overall effort, continuing to build upon several years of progress, involves spatial, temporal, and spectral combining in a way that preserves “coherence” (a distinctive quality of laser beams, necessary for LPAs). It aims to bundle the relatively low-powered pulses from many fibers into 30-50 femtosecond long, 200-millijoule pulses with peak power much greater than one terawatt. This would be the highest energy and peak power ever obtained from a fiber laser, and more than sufficient for demonstrations of laser-plasma acceleration.

“Their power consumption would be improved compared to conventional lasers, and their ability to dissipate heat is excellent, addressing other challenges in building high-power lasers,” Zhou said.

