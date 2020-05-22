FI40: COMMERCIAL CATCH AND REALISATION IN FISH FARMS BY SPECIES, 2019

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 22 maggio 2020
|FI40: COMMERCIAL CATCH AND REALISATION IN FISH FARMS BY SPECIES
|
Definitions and Methodology
|Mark your selections and choose between table on screen and file format. Marking tips
|
Indicator
|
Species
|
Year
|
Total:2.
Selected:
|
Total:15.
Selected:
|
Total:28.
Selected:
|
Search
Text start
|
Search
Text start
|
Search
Text start
For variables marked you need to select at least one value
The table contains a total of 840 data cells (30 rows and 28 columns)
Download total.
|Presentation on screen is limited to 3000 rows and 100 columns.
|Number of selected data rows
|
Number of selected data columns
Select an option and press
Fonte/Source: http://pub.stat.ee/px-web.2001/Dialog/varval.asp?ma=FI40&lang=1