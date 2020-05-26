martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
FHFA HOUSE PRICE INDEX

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), mar 26 maggio 2020

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index (HPI) covers single-family housing, using data provided by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The House Price Index is derived from transactions involving conforming conventional mortgages purchased or securitized by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. In contrast to other house price indexes, the sample is limited by the ceiling amount for conforming loans purchased by these government-sponsored enterprises (GSE). Mortgages insured by the FHA, VA, or other federal entities are excluded because they are not “conventional” loans. The FHFA House Price Index is a repeat transactions measure. It compares prices or appraised values for similar houses.
